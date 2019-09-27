Young Israelis demand climate change action at protest

Hundreds of young Israelis gathered in Tel Aviv on Friday (September 27) demanding their government address the issue of climate change.

Sixteen-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg lambasted world leaders for a lack of climate change policies at the United Nations Climate Action summit in New York this week, where the United Nations have called climate change the "defining issue of our time.

Thunberg rose to global prominence last year by taking time off school to demonstrate outside Swedish parliament about the lack of action to combat climate change.

Inspired by her weekly protest, millions of young people protested around the globe last Friday (September 20) to put pressure on governments to act.