Exclusive: Europe’s Children of ISIS

“Europe’s Children of ISIS” follows the victims - and children - of arguably the world’s most brutal terrorist organizations.

After the fall of ISIS’ last bastion in Syria, thousands of families with perceived – or proven – associations with the terror group were placed, in what amounts to internment camps northeast of the country. That included hundreds of European children.

Euronews was granted exclusive access to the camps and challenged Kurdish authorities on the fate of these children.

Back in Europe, their families spoke to us about bringing justice for the adults and providing a second chance for the children.

The film exposes a disturbing moral dilemma facing European governments: should ISIS’ children be held responsible for the crimes their parents committed?