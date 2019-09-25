Watch live: World leaders speak at second day of UN General Assembly

World leaders are in New York for the second day of the United Nations General Assembly.

A host of heads of state are due to take to the podium at the UN HQ, with Iran's leader Hassan Rouhani set to respond to to criticisms directed at him from US President Donald Trump yesterday.

The event comes as tensions rise in the Middle East over recent attacks on Saudi Arabian oil facilities.

The US blamed these attacks on Iran, allegations that Tehran denies. There is also an emphasis on climate change, with mass protests taking place in the run-up to this week.

Yesterday Donald Trump took aim at Iran and China, and declared that the "future belongs to patriots," not globalists.

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel both talked up the need to open a dialogue between the US and Iran. Macron said world leaders lacked courage but needed it to build peace and take responsibility.

And Brazil's far-right president Jair Bolsonaro opened the speeches yesterday, blasting foreign interest in the Amazon rainforest and denying it is being destroyed, instead accusing outsiders of being interested in its mineral wealth.

Here is the full list of speakers for today

MORNING

1. Ukraine: President Volodymyr Zelensky

2. Romania: President Klays Iohannis

3. Iraq: President Barham Salih

4. Eswatini (Swaziland): King Mswati III

5. Liberia: President George Weah

6. Honduras: President Juan Orlando Hernandez

7. Iran: President Hassan Rouhani

8. Lebanon: President Michel Aoun

9. Colombia: President Ivan Duque Marquez

10. Georgia: President Salome Zourabichvili

11. Sri Lanka: President Maithripala Sirisena

12. Dominican Republic: President Danilo Medina

13. Marshall Islands: President Hilda Heine

14. Seychelles: President Danny Faure

15. Mauritania: President Moahamed Ould Ghazouani

16. Estonia: President Kersti Kaljulaid

17. South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa

18. Guinea: President Alpha Conde

19. Australia: Prime-Minister Scott Morrison

AFTERNOON

1. Ecuador: President Lenin Moreno

2. Guatemala: President Jimmy Morales

3. Kenya: President Uhuru Kenyatta

4. Namibia: President Hage Geingob

5. Panama: President Laurentino Cortizo

6. Togo: President Faure Gnassingbe

7. Costa Rica: President Carlos Alvarado Quesada

8. Libya: TBC

9. Ghana: President Nana Akufo-Addo

10. Lithuania: President Gitanas Nauseda

11. Ireland: President Michael D. Higgins

12. Mali: President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita

13. Kiribati: President Taneti Mamau

14. Equatorial Guinea: President Teodoro Mbasogo

15. Zimbabwe: President Emmerson Mnangagwa

16. Tanzania: President John Magufuli

17. Madagascar: President Andry Rajoelina

18. Kuwait: Sheik Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamand Al-Sabah

19. Armenia: Prime-Minister Nikol Pashinyan