Watch live: World leaders speak at second day of UN General Assembly

World leaders are in New York for the second day of the United Nations General Assembly.
A host of heads of state are due to take to the podium at the UN HQ, with Iran's leader Hassan Rouhani set to respond to to criticisms directed at him from US President Donald Trump yesterday.
The event comes as tensions rise in the Middle East over recent attacks on Saudi Arabian oil facilities.
The US blamed these attacks on Iran, allegations that Tehran denies. There is also an emphasis on climate change, with mass protests taking place in the run-up to this week.
Yesterday Donald Trump took aim at Iran and China, and declared that the "future belongs to patriots," not globalists.
French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel both talked up the need to open a dialogue between the US and Iran. Macron said world leaders lacked courage but needed it to build peace and take responsibility.
And Brazil's far-right president Jair Bolsonaro opened the speeches yesterday, blasting foreign interest in the Amazon rainforest and denying it is being destroyed, instead accusing outsiders of being interested in its mineral wealth.
Here is the full list of speakers for today
MORNING
1. Ukraine: President Volodymyr Zelensky
2. Romania: President Klays Iohannis
3. Iraq: President Barham Salih
4. Eswatini (Swaziland): King Mswati III
5. Liberia: President George Weah
6. Honduras: President Juan Orlando Hernandez
7. Iran: President Hassan Rouhani
8. Lebanon: President Michel Aoun
9. Colombia: President Ivan Duque Marquez
10. Georgia: President Salome Zourabichvili
11. Sri Lanka: President Maithripala Sirisena
12. Dominican Republic: President Danilo Medina
13. Marshall Islands: President Hilda Heine
14. Seychelles: President Danny Faure
15. Mauritania: President Moahamed Ould Ghazouani
16. Estonia: President Kersti Kaljulaid
17. South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa
18. Guinea: President Alpha Conde
19. Australia: Prime-Minister Scott Morrison
AFTERNOON
1. Ecuador: President Lenin Moreno
2. Guatemala: President Jimmy Morales
3. Kenya: President Uhuru Kenyatta
4. Namibia: President Hage Geingob
5. Panama: President Laurentino Cortizo
6. Togo: President Faure Gnassingbe
7. Costa Rica: President Carlos Alvarado Quesada
8. Libya: TBC
9. Ghana: President Nana Akufo-Addo
10. Lithuania: President Gitanas Nauseda
11. Ireland: President Michael D. Higgins
12. Mali: President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita
13. Kiribati: President Taneti Mamau
14. Equatorial Guinea: President Teodoro Mbasogo
15. Zimbabwe: President Emmerson Mnangagwa
16. Tanzania: President John Magufuli
17. Madagascar: President Andry Rajoelina
18. Kuwait: Sheik Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamand Al-Sabah
19. Armenia: Prime-Minister Nikol Pashinyan