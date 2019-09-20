Watch: Drought kills hundreds of fish in Greek lake

Hundreds of fish have washed up on the shores of a lake in northern Greece after drought caused a drop in the water level, authorities said on Friday.

The fish in Lake Koronia near Thessaloniki died of a lack of oxygen in the water, said Ilias Tekidis, an official responsible for the management of the lake. The phenomenon, which has occurred before, is blamed on high temperatures and a lack of rainfall. Farmers also drill for water from the lake to irrigate their crops, further reducing the water levels.

Greece is often plagued by heatwaves and droughts, which affect crops and water levels, and temperatures can reach more than 45℃ in the summer.

United Nations studies show that Greece is one of the main countries under threat of desertification and drought in the next decades due to climate change, which will cause water scarcity and affect the agriculture, energy and transport sectors.