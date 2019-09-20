The surprising mix of lobster and Japanese sake produced by Michelin starred chef Arnaud Lallement

This edition of Taste looks at the growing interest in France for Japanese Sake. Three-star Michelin chef Arnaud Lallement invites us into the kitchen at his restaurant, L'Assiette Champenoise, to discover how he uses this unique fermented drink to complement dishes based on Brittany lobster.

This dish - which combines Brittany lobster, vegetables, seafood butter, a verveine infusion, wild almonds and a paprika-based sauce - is perfectly matched with sake chosen by the chef himself.

Arnaud Lallement tastes his own creation and describes it for us: "We have kept the firm texture of the seafood, but also its depth, its iodine, which goes well with the first impression we have after taking a mouthful of the sake. After that we have the sauce which brings heat, more sake, and then the wild almond with apricot. Acidity, fruit, wild almond, it’s all there in the sake’s acidity. This is what remains after the last mouthful."