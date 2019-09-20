Langoustine carpaccio marries perfectly with Japanese sake

France is known as the land of world famous wines, but more and more French people are discovering Japanese sake. Sake specialists are trying their best to introduce the unique characteristics of this complex fermented drink to the greatest number of people.

And many restaurants have begun to realise the drink provides an interesting accompaniment to certain dishes.

In this edition of Taste on Japanese sake, Three-starred Michelin chef Arnaud Lallement invites us into his kitchen at L'Assiette Champenoise in Tinqueux near Reims to discover one of his own creations – langoustine carpaccio. He believes the pungency and aroma of this dish is linked to the same elements in sake.

“Here we have here a sake with a lot of balance, a lot of breadth, a lot of generosity. The sake keeps its power while it is being drunk."