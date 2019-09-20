From Kabul to Tuvalu, climate marches this Friday did not just take place in affluent western nations. The Cube reviewed some of the unexpected places where young people mobilised against the climate crisis.

Afghan youth defied security threats as hundreds were seen taking to the streets of the country's capital, alongside heavily armed guards.

Iqbal Baddrudin of Fridays for Future Pakistan told Euronews that climate marches in his country today drew "a huge crowd" with an estimated 3,000 to 4,000 people in the streets.

Tuvalu, a small island part of the British commonwealth, also took part in the global movement.

In Nepal, organisers said they were hoping to send the message that the climate crisis was reaching people across the globe, even if their demonstration was small.

While marches today in Slovenia only attracted a couple of hundred people, organisers told Euronews they were hopeful that the main climate strike scheduled on September 27 would be much larger.

Earlier this year, 12,000 people took to the streets of the small eastern European nation, pushing the so-far neglected topic of climate change higher on the national agenda.