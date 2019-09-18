Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
BREAKING NEWS

no comment

Greta Thunberg: Giant portrait of climate activist made in Italian field

An Italian artist has created a giant portrait of Greta Thunberg, the 16-year-old Swedish climate activist and Nobel Peace Prize nominee.

Italian land-artist Dario Gambarin created the picture in a field near the northern Italian city of Verona to mark Thunberg's upcoming appearance at the United Nations Climate Action summit next week.

Gambarin used a tractor and plough to produce the 27,000 square-metre picture of the teen climate activist, titled 'From the Land to our Planet'.

The artist specialises in gigantic portraits that can only be fully appreciated from the air.

More No Comment