An Italian artist has created a giant portrait of Greta Thunberg, the 16-year-old Swedish climate activist and Nobel Peace Prize nominee.

Italian land-artist Dario Gambarin created the picture in a field near the northern Italian city of Verona to mark Thunberg's upcoming appearance at the United Nations Climate Action summit next week.

Gambarin used a tractor and plough to produce the 27,000 square-metre picture of the teen climate activist, titled 'From the Land to our Planet'.

The artist specialises in gigantic portraits that can only be fully appreciated from the air.