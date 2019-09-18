Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.

At least 27 children killed in Liberia school fire, say police

 Comments
By Euronews 
At least 27 children killed in Liberia school fire, say police
At least 27 children in Liberia were killed in a fire at their school, police said.

Police spokesman Moses Carter told Euronews that the fire broke out overnight at a boarding school.

He said it was an Islamic School where students learn the Koran.

Carter said two survivors were being treated at the hospital. Police said they would have more information about the incident later in the day.

Liberian president George Weah tweeted the fire occurred in Paynesville City outside of the capital Monrovia.

"This is a tough time for the families of the victims and all of Liberia," the president of the western African country tweeted.

An earlier version of this article said 30 children had died citing Reuters. Police now tell Euronews that number is 27.

