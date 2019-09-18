At least 27 children killed in Liberia school fire, say police

At least 27 children in Liberia were killed in a fire at their school, police said.

Police spokesman Moses Carter told Euronews that the fire broke out overnight at a boarding school.

He said it was an Islamic School where students learn the Koran.

Carter said two survivors were being treated at the hospital. Police said they would have more information about the incident later in the day.

Liberian president George Weah tweeted the fire occurred in Paynesville City outside of the capital Monrovia.

"This is a tough time for the families of the victims and all of Liberia," the president of the western African country tweeted.

An earlier version of this article said 30 children had died citing Reuters. Police now tell Euronews that number is 27.