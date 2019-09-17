Spain celebrates World Cup basketball victory

Basketball world champions Spain celebrated their title in central Madrid on Monday (September 16) with thousands of fans after defeating Argentina 95-75 on Sunday (September 15).

The Spaniards completed a stunning campaign for a squad considered by many to be outsiders when the 32-team tournament began, taking the FIBA Basketball World Cup for the first time since 2006.

The Spaniards scored first and never relinquished the lead, relying on swarming interior defence and superior rebounding to snuff out the offensive threat of the 2004 Olympic champions.