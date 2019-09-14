New storm threatens hurricane-ravaged Bahamas

A tropical cyclone carrying heavy rain and strong winds is threatening the already devastated Bahamas, potentially complicating ongoing recovery efforts.

The new weather system, known as Tropical Cyclone Nine, has strengthened into Tropical Storm Humberto.

It could drop up to 6 inches of rain during the weekend in areas of the islands previously hit by Dorian, according to the Miami-based National Hurricane Center.

Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, visited the Bahamas to see for himself the extent of the damage and the ongoing relief efforts for the people that have been affected so far.

He said it was impossible to know yet the true cost of what had already occurred: “The financial cost of the damage caused by Dorian is not clear, but it will be in the billions of dollars. The Bahamas cannot be expected to foot this bill alone. These new large-scale, climate-related disasters demand a new multilateral response. Climate financing is one element."

Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said earlier this week that the official death toll stood at 50 but was expected to rise.

Tropical Storm Humberto was not expected to bring anything like the devastation of Dorian.

But the potentially heavy rain and winds, which could reach 48 kph could hamper relief efforts in the northern Bahamas.