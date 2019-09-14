Spain's emergency responders rescued a baby and young boy as they wading in waist-high floodwaters after two days of torrential rain brought intense flooding in southeastern Spain.

Video also showed workers carrying two young girls on their backs as they treaded through the deep water.

Rescue workers used helicopters and boats to try to get to those who were stranded.

Residents in the Andalusian city of Malaga saw extensive damage to their cars and possessions.

The weather also wreaked havoc in the southeastern regions of Alicante, Murcia and Valencia.

Weather conditions are expected to improve in the coming days.