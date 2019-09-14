Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
Emergency workers rescue baby amid severe flooding in southeastern Spain

Spain's emergency responders rescued a baby and young boy as they wading in waist-high floodwaters after two days of torrential rain brought intense flooding in southeastern Spain.

Video also showed workers carrying two young girls on their backs as they treaded through the deep water.

Rescue workers used helicopters and boats to try to get to those who were stranded.

Residents in the Andalusian city of Malaga saw extensive damage to their cars and possessions.

The weather also wreaked havoc in the southeastern regions of Alicante, Murcia and Valencia.

Weather conditions are expected to improve in the coming days.

