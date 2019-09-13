Swedish climate change Greta Thunberg has joined protesters outside the White House in Washington D.C. in protest at Donald Trump's policies.

Thunberg, who sparked a global movement when she starting taking Friday off school in her native Stockholm to protest against climate inaction last year, appeared in the crowd and posed for photos with US students taking part in the Fridays for Future strike.

Several dozen US students gathered in Washington DC as part of the global stike movement where school children take Fridays off school to protest against the lack of action on tackling climate change from their national leaders.

The US is one of the leading polluters but Trump's administration has been reluctant to tackle climate change.

In 2017, Trump pulled out of the Paris climate change agreement saying he was for the President for "Pittsburg not Paris" and on the campaign trail suggested climate change was a "hoax invented by the Chinese".

