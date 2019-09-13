Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
Watch: Greta Thunberg joins climate change protest outside White House

By Caroline Mortimer 
Greta Thunberg is in the US ahead of a UN climate summit later this month
Swedish climate change Greta Thunberg has joined protesters outside the White House in Washington D.C. in protest at Donald Trump's policies.

Thunberg, who sparked a global movement when she starting taking Friday off school in her native Stockholm to protest against climate inaction last year, appeared in the crowd and posed for photos with US students taking part in the Fridays for Future strike.

Several dozen US students gathered in Washington DC as part of the global stike movement where school children take Fridays off school to protest against the lack of action on tackling climate change from their national leaders.

The US is one of the leading polluters but Trump's administration has been reluctant to tackle climate change.

In 2017, Trump pulled out of the Paris climate change agreement saying he was for the President for "Pittsburg not Paris" and on the campaign trail suggested climate change was a "hoax invented by the Chinese".

Watch Euronews' coverage of the protest live in the player above.