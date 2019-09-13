Hillary Clinton this week told Europe it should be "aware of Russian interference in elections" as she visited an art exhibition in Venice based on her leaked emails.

The exhibition — entitled Hillary: The Hillary Clinton Emails, by US artist Kenneth Goldsmith — features print-outs of the private messages sent by Clinton which became the subject of an FBI investigation, after they were published by Wikileaks in 2016.

The 40,000 leaked emails were sent and received via a private server by Clinton between 2009 and 2013 while she was US Secretary of State. The FBI investigation found that the emails did not contain sensitive data and Clinton should not be prosecuted, but some say the scandal cost her the presidency when she ran against Donald Trump as the 2016 Democratic presidential candidate.

On her tour of the exhibition, Clinton sat behind a replica of the Oval Office Resolute Desk and flipped through stacks of the emails.

Referring to the incident, Clinton said: "It was, and still is, one of the strangest and most absurd events in American political history.

"And anyone can go in and can look at [the emails], there is nothing there. It's an artistic way of making the same point that I made in a book I wrote called What Happened.

"I write in some detail about all of the problems in the election. Obviously we faced things we never had before, particularly Russian interference, which I have said throughout Europe, Europeans should be very aware of. The Russians are involved in and trying to influence elections in all the democracies.

"And you can argue about who [you] should or shouldn't support but you don't want somebody coming from the outside and doing it and you don't want manipulation through the internet and other kinds of tactics to determine who [are] your leaders."