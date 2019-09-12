September Democratic Debate: Live Updates

Follow NBC News' live blog for the latest coverage of the third Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential election cycle, co-hosted by ABC and Univision.

The 10 leading candidates will face off Thursday night at Texas Southern University in Houston, with former Vice President Joe Biden and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren together at center stage for the first time. Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Kamala Harris of California will join them near the middle of the stage, flanked by South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, entrepreneur Andrew Yang and other lower-polling candidates looking for breakout moments.

