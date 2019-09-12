A new official biography of former Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has been mocked as “50ShadesofKurz” for its fawning style.

The biography of Kurz, who was ousted from power in May after scandal engulfed his coalition partner, has been widely mocked for its positive coverage of his life and career and a prose style usually found in romance novels.

The book, which was released in Austria on Wednesday, was written by Austrian journalist Judith Grohman and contains claims such as Kurz already being able to run at ten months and being able to speak from the age of one.

It also described the first time she saw Kurz: “At first I only saw a silhouette. 'Is it really him?' I thought to myself. I only saw a part of a head, but it looked familiar to me. These dark brown hairs, which were combed strictly to the back, and the small, pointed nose, which laughed out of his face.”

Many compared it to the widely-panned erotic novel written by E.L. James “Fifty Shades of Gray” on social media creating parodies of the prose.

One tweeted: “He looked at me. The Austrian flag was reflected in his eyes, gently blowing in the patriotic wind on the first of May. 'Hey, baby,' he said, his voice lower than the Traunsee. 'Should I still come up...close your Balkan route?' #50shadesofkurz”

Another said: "He asked me into his study, but he had to show me something first.

He went to his desk, opened the 3rd drawer and took something out.

What awaits me now?

"I have a special desire," he said, showing me his election program. #50shadesofkurz”

Writing on her website, Grohman said Kurz had approached her after a Council of Minister summit in Brussels in December

There have also been questions raised about Grohman’s background. Her website says she became the Managing Editor of leading Austrian magazine Profil when she was 17 in the 1980s but the company says they had no record of her ever working at that level. They said she worked for Profil briefly in 1985 but not as an editor.

In a description of the book on her website, she says: “I have accompanied Sebastian Kurz intensively over the years as a journalist.

“In this authorised biography, I describe the path of the political careerist to power, analyze his attitude towards the FPÖ and shed light on his position within the EU and world politics.”

She says the book is an “intensively researched biography about a political exceptional talent” which will look at what Kurz does as he tries to get back into power in the election later this month.