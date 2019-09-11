What is Andrew Yang's 'big' Democratic debate surprise?

Andrew Yang isup in the polls and up to ... something.

The businessman and presidential candidate will be doing something "big" and "unprecedented" on debate night Thursday, a senior campaign official told NBC News. The official wouldn't say what.

Yang will be sharing the debate stage with the nine other top-polling Democrats in Houston, including former Vice President Joe Biden and Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.

The candidate joined in on the tease on social media.

On Wednesday, he tweeted out a clip from "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah" that made note of recent campaign events where he played basketball, danced and crowd-surfed.

"Only problem is, Andrew, you realize you're going to have to keep escalating your stunts," Noah said in the clip. In response, Yang tweeted, "Don't worry @Trevornoah, we've got something big in store!"

Yang continued the suspense on Twitter, posting overnight that, "It seems to me that ninja-style headwear makes everything cooler."

On Wednesday afternoon, he tweeted, "For those wondering I will be crowdsurfing in sandals at Thursday's debate."

Yang pulled a similar stunt before the July debate, joking in a tweet that, "I would like to signal to the press that I will be attacking Michael Bennet at next week's debate," referring to the Colorado senator and fellow presidential candidate.

"If I only get 3 minutes of talking time in the next debate I'm still using all of them to attack @MichaelBennet," he said.

Should Yang's hints come to fruition, it wouldn't be the first time his debate performance has been unprecedented. He's also believed to be the first male candidate to not wear a necktie in a nationally televised presidential debate.