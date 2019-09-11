Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
Trump administration meeting to address vaping crisis

By Hallie Jackson and Kristen Welker and Janelle Griffith with NBC News Politics
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is going to hold a policy discussion Wednesday around the issue of electronic cigarettes, as the administration considers what, if any, steps it can take to address the growing vaping crisis, an administration official told NBC News.

The administration official said Trump has not yet made a decision about what, if any, actions he might take.

Federal health authorities reported an outbreak of mysterious illnesses tied to the popular devices.

The number of vaping-related illnessesjumped to at least 450 cases in 33 states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which cautioned people against using e-cigarettes, especially those bought off the street in a warning Friday.

At least six deaths linked to the vaping-related respiratory illness have been reported.

The administration meeting comes as members of Congress and lawmakers are calling for strong action.

On Tuesday, Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration should consider recalling e-cigarettes as it continues to investigate recent deaths and illnesses related to vaping.

"I'm increasingly concerned that a generation of young people has been deceived into thinking e-cigarettes are safe," he tweeted.

In New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo has said he will advance legislation to ban flavored e-cigarettes and other vaping devices.

"The rise in vaping-associated illnesses is a frightening public health phenomenon," Cuomo said on Monday.

Welker and Jackson reported from Washington, Griffith reported from New York.

