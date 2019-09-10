Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
Watch: California surfing dogs hang ten to help orphaned pets

By Euronews with AP
The dog days of summer may be gone, but that didn't stop these canine competitors from hanging ten on Sunday.

The 14th annual Surf Dog Surf-a-thon was raising money for orphaned pets in Rancho Santa Fe, California, and was organised by local cat and dog home, the Helen Woodward Animal Center.

Faith, a rescue pitbull, was named this year's top dog, beating more than 70 other contenders to the title of "first overall". The winner of the costume competition was a dog named Sparkle, who was dressed as Baby Shark.

Video editor • Christophe Pitiot