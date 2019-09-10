The Brief: Controversial Commission candidates

The new Commission line-up has been unveiled, and among the new faces are some controversial candidates.

Hungary

Former Hungarian justice minister, Laszlo Trocsanyi is known as a defender of Prime Minister Viktor Orban's so-called illiberal state. He defended fierce anti-migration and anti-NGO laws. Speaking to Euronews in 2014 he defended the government's record on rule of law.

"We just want one thing, to avoid that politicians decide about rule of law. If there is a political debate, there are always political aspects behind it. As I said, I am a lawyer, and I'm proud to be a lawyer. Therefore I think if there are questions related to the rule of law, it has to have a legal nature."

Sylvie Goulard, from France recently paid back 45.000 euros to the European Parliament. It comes after an investigation against her dealings with assistants when she was an MEP.

Spain

Joseph Borell (candidate to be EU Foreign Policy Chief) was forced to resign from the presidency of the European University Institute over allegations of a conflict of interest. He is also known for his outspoken personality - which could jar in his diplomatic role for the EU.

Romania

Rovana Plumb from Romania will face increased scrutiny - In 2017 she escaped investigation in a corruption case after her colleagues in the Chamber of Deputies rejected the request filed by the anti-corruption prosecutors.

Poland

The Polish candidate for the European Commission, Janusz Wojciechowski, is subject to an investigation by the European Anti-Fraud Office (OLAF).

The investigation into "alleged irregularities' concerning travel expenses of the former MEP "is ongoing," OLAF confirmed to German magazine Der Spiegel.