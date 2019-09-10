Surfing dogs hit the waves in California

The dog days of summer may be over, but that didn't stop some canines from hitting the beach for a little bit of sun — and surf!

The Helen Woodward Animal Center held its 14th Annual Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon on Sunday (September 8) in Rancho Santa Fe, California.

More than 70 competing surfing dogs hit the waves off Del Mar North Beach to claim their bone as top surfer. There was also a canine costume and interactive booths. 100% of the proceeds went toward helping orphan pets.

Leading the pack was Faith, a rescue-pitbull who claimed this year's title of "first overall", and the costume contest winner was a dog named Sparkle who was dressed as Baby Shark.

There was even a Hall of Fame ceremony with surfing pups Kona and Antonio joining the prestigious group.

For more information on the Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon, visit www.animalcenter.org