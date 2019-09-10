US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he has fired his National Security Advisor John Bolton because he "disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions".

"I asked John for his resignation, which was given to me this morning," Trump tweeted, adding that he would name a replacement next week.

But Bolton disputed the President's version of events, tweeting that he "offered to resign last night and President Trump said, "Let's talk about it tomorrow".

Bolton, 70, was appointed by Trump in April 2018 to replace retiring H.R. McMaster. He was Trump's third national security advisor since his election in late 2016.

A foreign policy hawk, Bolton had previously advocated for military intervention to topple the regime in Iran, North Korea and Venezuela.

His dismissal comes a day after Trump announced that peace talks with the Taliban were "dead" following a car bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, in which 12 people, including a US soldier, were killed.

Bolton had been against the peace talks.

He worked as the Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security from 2001 to 2005 before he was appointed as the US permanent representative to the United Nations by former President George W. Bush, a position he held for just over a year.