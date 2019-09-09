A major blaze broke out at a four-storey block of flats in southwest London's Worcester Park on Monday morning.

"The fire in #WorcesterPark is now under control but firefighters will remain at the scene throughout the day," the London Fire Brigade wrote on Twitter.

It added there are "currently no reports of injuries".

Twenty fire engines and around 125 firefighters were called to the fire at a flat in Sherbrooke Way, the force said.

It had received almost 30 calls about the incident after the fire started shortly before 1.30am local time (2.30 am CEST). The blaze was under control at 6.31 am (7.31 am CEST).

London Fire Brigade

Group Manager Rick Ogden, who was at the scene, said: "On arrival, crews were faced with a well developed and intense fire.

"This was a challenging fire involving all floors of a four-storey building. Firefighters worked hard to bring the blaze under control."

The cause of the blaze is currently being investigated.

The fire service advised people to avoid the scene if possible and for residents in the immediate area to keep their windows and doors closed.