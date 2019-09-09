How do you dig the perfect grave? Hungarian gravediggers will show you

Digging their way to the top, 18 two-man teams of Hungarian gravediggers displaying their skills.

At a public cemetery in the western city of Szekesfehervar, participants are being judged on their speed and given points for style and the look of their finished grave mounds.

Organiser Edit Vadasz Kiraly, manager of the Szekesfehervar cemetery says the aim of the competition is to help increase respect and recognition for the gravediggers' craft: "There is a shortage in the workforce, we try to make this profession popular with this competition."

All contestants have shovels, rakes, axes and pickaxes to dig graves 0.8 metres (2 feet 7 inches) wide, 2 metres (6 feet 6 inches) long and 1.6 metres (5 feet 3 inches) deep as fast and as accurately as possible.

For safety reasons, like a potential collapse of a grave wall, only one member of each team is allowed to work in the grave after reaching a depth of 1 metre (3 feet 3 inches).

"How we trained? For us, it's an everyday job, so there's no need to train," says Laszlo Szucs, a gravedigger from Szeged.

It's heavy, exhausting work - and motivation?

"A cash prize, a trophy and the glory itself," says one digger.

The winning team share a cash prize of 50,000 Hungarian forints - about 170 US dollars.

This year's winning team was 'Libitina' from Tata.