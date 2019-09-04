'Bring it on': Stormy Daniels says she's ready to testify at House hush-money hearings

Stormy Daniels said she's more than willing to testify before the House Judiciary Committee, which will begin hearings as soon as October on President Donald Trump's alleged role in hush-money payments to her and another woman just prior to the 2016 election.

"I have no fear of being under oath because I have been and will be honest," she tweeted Tuesday. "Bring it!"

A House Judiciary Committee spokesperson did not immediately return a request for comment from NBC News on whether the panel would request Daniels' appearance.

The upcoming hearings, which were first reported by The Washington Post and confirmed by NBC News, will bring attention to a case House Democrats believe would have led to Trump being charged with a crime if not for the Justice Department's policy against indicting a sitting president. The hearings are part of the House Judiciary Committee's investigation into whether articles of impeachment against Trump are warranted, a committee aide told NBC News Tuesday.

In the final months before the 2016 election, the president's former longtime lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen facilitated payments to Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal — two women who alleged having affairs with Trump. Cohen is now serving three years in prison after being charged with campaign finance violations stemming from those hush payments, in addition to other crimes. In charging him, prosecutors endorsed Cohen's account that Trump directed him to make the payments in violation of campaign finance law.

Trump, who has denied the alleged affairs, initially denied any knowledge of the payments, though court records later showed he was in the roomwhen Cohen and then-National Enquirer publisher David Pecker discussed ways he could offer help regarding negative stories about Trump's relationships with women. Still, the president and his attorneys have denied Trump did anything illegal.

In July, the panel authorized subpoenas of several key figures in the payment scandal, including Pecker, Dylan Howard, who oversees the National Enquirer, and attorney Keith Davidson, who formerly represented Daniels.