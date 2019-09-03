Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.

Latest Live Coverage

Live - Tv

Euronews live

Live Broadcast

Watch Euronews live stream

BREAKING NEWS

Spain

Five-day strike by Ryanair's Spanish pilots set to go ahead in September

 Comments
By Euronews 
Five-day strike by Ryanair's Spanish pilots set to go ahead in September
Euronews logo
Text size Aa Aa

A planned five-day strike by Ryanair's Spanish pilots will go ahead this month after mediated talks were unsuccessful, a spokesman for the Spanish pilots union SEPLA said on Tuesday.

SEPLA has called on around 900 pilots to walk out on Sept.

19, 20, 22, 27 and 29. Some of those dates coincide with planned strikes already announced by the Irish airline's cabin crew in Spain.

The first two days of the cabin crew strike this week forced Ryanair to cancel fewer than 1% of its daily schedule of flights to and from Spain. It also avoided any cancellations during recent strikes in Portugal and Britain.