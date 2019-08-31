London protest against UK parliament suspension

Protesters gathered in London and across the UK to make their opposition heard to Prime Minister Boris Johnson's move to suspend parliament in the run-up to the Brexit deadline.

They gathered near 10 Downing Street in central London, chanting: "Boris Johnson, shame on you".

Johnson's plan is also being opposed by some in parliament who plan to introduce legislation this week to try to prevent a disorderly departure from the European Union.

The shutdown of parliament is also being challenged in three separate court cases.