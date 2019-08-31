Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
London protest against UK parliament suspension

Protesters gathered in London and across the UK to make their opposition heard to Prime Minister Boris Johnson's move to suspend parliament in the run-up to the Brexit deadline.

They gathered near 10 Downing Street in central London, chanting: "Boris Johnson, shame on you".

Johnson's plan is also being opposed by some in parliament who plan to introduce legislation this week to try to prevent a disorderly departure from the European Union.

The shutdown of parliament is also being challenged in three separate court cases.

