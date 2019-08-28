Bangkok street sweeper is carrying her dog to work

A Bangkok street sweeper, Thitirat Keowa-ram, has created a phenomenon after a picture of her carrying her dog on her back while sweeping the streets went viral on the internet.

"I asked my boyfriend to buy me a dog to keep me company. My boyfriend agreed under the condition that I bring it to work. So I brought it with me," said Thitirat, who has been carrying the dog with her every day for the past year.

Mazda, the one-year-old poodle-Shih Tzu mix breed, weighing almost 10 kilograms, seems to enjoy being on Thitirat's back as she works.

The 'bring-your-dog-to-work' trend has been growing in Thailand for the past years. Many companies have encouraged employees to do so as some say it can help alleviate stress.