Watch: Heavy rain floods Istanbul's Grand Bazaar

Heavy rain flooded Istanbul's Grand Bazaar on Saturday, as well as other neighbourhoods. Officials said they found one person dead in the city.

The downpour started early in the day and intensified around noon.

Footage from the Grand Bazaar showed shop keepers in ankle-deep water, clearing the waters out of their stores.

A homeless man was found dead in the Unkapani area on the European part of the city, according to Istanbul municipality on Twitter.

A section of the city's main highways was also submerged, Istanbul municipality's Disaster Coordination Centre (AKOM) said.

Roads on the shores of the Bakirkoy district and an underpass with shops in the Eminonu neighbourhood were also flooded.

114 kilograms of rain per square metre fell in the Faith district, where the Grand Bazaar is located, as well as the Unkapani and Eminonu areas, AKOM said.