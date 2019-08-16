Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
Watch: Montenegro's last lighthouse keeper says he still serves a function

By Sinead Barry  with UER
Meet Stanko Stojanovic, Montenegro's last lighthouse keeper.

Advances in navigation technology have rendered lighthouses virtually obsolete.

But Stojanovic believes his lonely job still serves a function.

"When it thunders, when it’s windy, it’s not so [pleasant]," he said. "You’re alone. Our nearest neighbour is two-and-a-half, three kilometres away from the [gate].”

The Cape Mendra lighthouse has been operating since 1886 and the waters around Ulcinj are notoriously treacherous

Sailors still depend on the lighthouse, claims Stojanovic.

"The lighthouse has to work," he added. "Any malfunction, lightning strike or other force majeure must be reported to warn that the lighthouse is down. The coastal station, then radios, all ships, they have to orient themselves to the other lighthouses.”

“[Sailors] say they feel safest when they see the lighthouse. They don’t trust GPS or any other navigation device until they see the lighthouse and its distinctive signal. Then they know they are near the coast. So, it still has a function. As long it’s needed, it should exist."

Video editor • Sinead Barry