American rapper A$AP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, has been found guilty by senior Swedish Judge Per Lennerbrant but was spared time in prison.

Mayers and two members of his entourage were accused of beating 19-year-old Mustafa Jafari on June 30 outside a fast-food restaurant in Stockholm.

Sentencing

With regard to sentencing, the court finds that there are both aggravating and extenuating circumstances.

"In an overall assessment, the court finds that the assault has not been of such a serious nature that a prison sentence must be chosen. The defendants are therefore sentenced to conditional sentences."

The court said the assault would've carried a two-month sentence but the fact that the defendants had no prior convictions over the past five years and had already spent some time in custody awaiting their trial meant they would not serve further time in prison or pay any fine.

It ruled that the artist and convicted members of his entourage must pay damages to the plaintiff of 12,500 Swedish crowns (€1,164) along with some of the costs for his legal representation.

The sentence was suspended for two years, so if they commit another crime, this conviction could be taken into consideration.

Background

Earlier this month, a Swedish judge ordered the Mayers and two of his entourage from custody until the verdict.

Mayers said he acted in self-defence when Jafari picked a fight with his entourage and wouldn't leave them alone.

"Me and my crew told them that, listen, don’t go where we are going, go the other way, we don’t want any trouble,” Mayers said.

Videos posted to social media in the aftermath of the alleged assault show several altercations between Mayers's entourage and Jafari.

One widely shared video captured by a witness appears to show the rapper grabbing and launching Jafari across the floor, before the entourage step in and beat him.

Mayers also posted footage of part of the incident to his Instagram account, which shows his bodyguard asking Jafari and another man to leave them alone, before one appears to attack the guard with his headphones.

The men then continue to follow the group.

In the video, Mayers is heard telling them: "We don't want to fight you, we're not trying to go to jail."

Turning to the camera in a later shot, Mayers adds: "We don't want no problems with these boys; they keep following us."

High profile support

The case has gathered widespread attention after celebrities including Kim Kardashian and Kanye West called on US President Donald Trump to help.

Trump then stepped in and urged Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven to help, which was met with a staunch reminder that legal proceedings would remain independent.