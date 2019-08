A town in Ukraine is so besotted with its goats it holds a beauty contest every year for them.

It makes for quite a sight: goats in bright dresses, embroidered shirts, skirts and floral crowns. One is even dressed up as a bride.

This year's festival was the fourth to be held in the town of Kozova, which means "goat's town" in Ukrainian.

The winner was one-year-old Marta, who won several awards for her beauty, 1000 Hryvnias (€35) and a flower crown.