Watch: Tornadoes and 'whirlwinds' cause havoc in parts of northern Europe

By Cristina Abellan Matamoros  with Reuters
Willem Velthoven via REUTERS
A suspected landspout ripped through Amsterdam on Friday, whipping up debris and water and causing severe damage to trees and buildings according to local media.

The video above filmed from a ship in Amsterdam’s Oosterdok basin shows the whirlwind moving across the water to land.

A rare tornado barreled through the southern Luxembourg town of Petange that same day and tore apart a building's roof, footage uploaded to social media shows.

Tornado Alley in Pétange Luxembourg

Publiée par Yves Reiff sur Vendredi 9 août 2019

A statement from Prime Minister Xavier Bettel's office said that at least seven people had been injured by the tornado.

Severe storms were expected in northern Europe on Friday evening with level two warnings issued across southeast Belgium, Luxembourg, Germany, and northeast France for strong wind gusts, hail, rainfall and tornadoes.

Additional sources • Storyful