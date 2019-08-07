British involvement in Interrail travel scheme hits the buffers

Britain is to leave Interrail, the decades-old European scheme popular with young travellers, from the end of the year.

The UK industry body Rail Delivery Group announced on Wednesday that British train services will be excluded from Interrail or Eurail passes after January 1, 2020.

The decision is unrelated to Brexit, it said.

Eurostar trains will remain in the scheme, but pass-holders will not be able to get beyond its London St Pancras terminal.

“Eurail group has decided to end our membership from January 1, 2020, despite us wanting to remain part of the group,” Rail Delivery Group spokesman Robert Nisbet said on Twitter.

Interrail passes have provided unlimited borderless train travel for Europeans since the early 1970s, creating a rite of passage for generations of young travellers and providing a tangible symbol of European harmonisation.

An equivalent pass, called Eurail, is available to non-European residents, although prices and conditions for the two schemes were recently harmonised.

It comes as the European Union gives away thousands of free passes to teenagers in order to promote cross-border values.

Mark Smith, a European rail travel expert and creator of the website The Man in Seat 61, said it was “a sad day” and bad for British tourism.

“Inbound visitors will be discouraged from venturing beyond London as that will cost extra,” he wrote.

Smith said the decision appeared to be prompted by British train operators withdrawing from only the Eurail scheme — a position no longer tenable amid efforts to merge the Eurail and Interrail schemes.

A UK-only Brit Rail pass will be on sale for discounted travel beyond London, the Rail Delivery Group said, and British travellers will be able to purchase Interrail passes for use on Eurostar trains and beyond.

“Interrail and Eurail Passes purchased before 31 December 2019 are still valid for travelling on Britain’s rail network until the end of their validity period,” Nisbet added.