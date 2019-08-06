Poland to hold parliamentary election on October 13

WARSAW (Reuters) - Polish president's office confirmed on Tuesday that the country will hold its parliamentary election on Oct. 13, which most pollsters expect the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party to win thanks to generous social spending and robust economic growth.

Since coming to power in 2015 PiS has been in conflict with the European Union over reforms to the judiciary as well as migration and environmental policy, battles which critics say could intensify if it wins again.

"The president has just signed an appropriate ordinance regarding the election to be held on October 13," Blazej Spychalski, a spokesman for Poland President Andrzej Duda, said during a broadcasted announcement, confirming Duda's initial proposal last week regarding the election date.

A survey last week by pollster IBRIS showed that PiS would attract 41.7% of votes, versus 25% for the main opposition group Civic Coalition and 10.2% for the liberal and leftist movement.

Debate in the campaign is likely to centre around LGBT rights, a hot issue in the devoutly Catholic nation of 38 million, and social benefits as well as air pollution and energy.

