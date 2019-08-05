British Airways plane evacuated after cabin fills with smoke

Passengers were forced to disembark from a British Airways flight to Valencia after the cabin filled with smoke shortly before landing, eyewitnesses said.

"Still waiting to hear what actually happened on our British Airways flight from LHR to Valencia in which our cabin filled with smoke in the last 10 minutes of flight, had to disembark via emergency chutes. No comms 60 mins and counting!" said passenger Gayle Fitzpatrick on Twitter.

Footage filmed by Fitzpatrick shows a crew member speaking on the phone inside the smokey cabin as passengers wait for information.

Passengers complained during and after disembarking about the lack of communication from airline staff.

.A spokesman for the airline said on Monday evening: "We can confirm that British Airways flight BA422 from Heathrow to Valencia has been involved in an incident today.

"The aircraft, an A321, has landed and all customers and crew have disembarked.

"British Airways teams are assisting customers who are in the airport terminal."