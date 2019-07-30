Dubai ruler's wife seeks 'forced marriage protection order' in British court

Princess Haya, the wife of Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, has applied for a "non-molestation order" and a "forced marriage protection order" in a British court, according to court documents.

Princess Haya bint al-Hussein, the 45-year-old daughter of late King Hussein of Jordan and half-sister to King Abdullah, also applied for the wardship of the children.

For weeks now, media reports have suggested Haya was hiding in the British capital after escaping the Gulf Emirate and her billionaire husband. She allegedly took her two children with her when she left Dubai.

The reasons behind Princess Haya’s escape are not known, but various hypotheses have been advanced - from rumours of an alleged affair with her British bodyguard to the mistreatment of Princess Latifa, a daughter of Sheikh Mohammed.

READ MORE: What’s behind the legal battle between Dubai’s ruler and his estranged wife? | Euronews answers

A "non-molestation order" protects from harassment or threats.

A forced marriage protection order helps if someone says they have been forced into marriage or already in a forced marriage, according to official British legal definitions.

The UAE government and its London embassy did not immediately respond to Euronews' requests for comments.