Enormous 500-metre pizza unites the ingredients of Italy

A "Pizza da Guinness", 500 metres long, filled with the characteristic ingredients of all Italian regions, made with 500 kilos of flour, 400 of tomato, 50 litres of extra virgin olive oil, 10 kilos of basil and seasoned with 50 typical products.

The company has been staged at "Fico Eataly World" in Bologna, with the collaboration of "Napoli Pizza Village".

Visitors to the Emilia food park have first admired the realization of the very long pasta ribbon prepared by 30 Neapolitan pizza makers and then tasted the record speciality: the pizza was spread on 270 tables and cooked with 2 mobile wood-burning ovens.