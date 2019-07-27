Watch: Protesters call for free elections at Moscow demonstration

Protesters gathered outside Moscow's city council building on Saturday to protest authorities' alleged refusal to let several opposition candidates run for local office in September.

Just outside the building, one man stood alone shouting "for free elections", but he was soon surrounded by dozens of protesters who all chanted together.

Cars honked as protesters yelled and marched. Protesters used foul language to describe Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We just want our candidates to be registered, those candidates who got their signatures," one protester told Euronews.

Opposition candidates who were not authorised to take part in local elections asked people to protest. Many of those candidates had their homes or headquarters searched ahead of the protest.

The authorities said the candidates did not have enough valid signatures.

Police surrounded the protesters on Saturday and tried to block them from gathering. Throughout the day, police detained hundreds of protesters.

