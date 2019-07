As Paris sizzled in the heatwave currently gripping France, some tourists sought relief in the fountains in front of the Eiffel Tower.

Temperatures are breaking records in France this week with more 80 regions on orange heatwave alert says Meteo France.

Heat in excess of 40°C is forecast for July 24 and 25.

Parisians and tourists alike cooled off beside the mist machines dispersed around the French capital. Many others flocked to the city beach, Paris Plages beside the River Seine.