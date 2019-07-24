French inventor Franky Zapata shows off jet-powered flyboard before bid to cross English Channel

French inventor Franky Zapata demonstrated his jet-powered flyboard in the north of France on Wednesday (July 24), a day before attempting to cross the English Channel.

Zapata became known as the "flying soldier" when he showed off his invention before the world's media at France's annual Bastille Day military parade on July 14.

He will set off from Sangatte on the north French coast on Thursday to fly to St Margaret's Bay near Dover, with the flight expected to take just 20 minutes.

The feat is set to coincide with the 110th anniversary of the first-ever flight across the English Channel in an aeroplane, achieved by Louis Bleriot.