Performers on horseback surprise passengers at Paris train station

Performers on horseback roamed around a Paris train station on Sunday (July 21), passing through a waiting bar and performing stunts to the delight of hundreds of passengers.

The artistic performance, organised by Paris' Theatre of Centaur, features the story of two "centaurs", Camille and Manolo, who wander around the Gare de l'Est train station in search of each other.

The project, part of a series of summer cultural events organised by the French capital, aims to evoke the rich emotions that take place in a train station, including "happy reunions and painful separations," according to a news release for the performance.

Manolo said the performance aims to encourage the public to seek "symbiosis with nature" and to believe in "childhood dreams."