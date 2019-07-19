Watch: LEGO celebrate moon-landing with life-sized model astronaut

Danish toymaker LEGO have joined in the Apollo 11 celebrations with their very own life-sized model of an astronaut.

This model took a team of master LEGO builders nearly 300 hours to make, using more than 30,000 plastic bricks. The model is 6'3, the exact height of the spacesuits worn on the mission to the moon in 1969. As well as this, the helmet of the suit features a reflection of the moon's landscape.

The model is currently on display at the National Air and Space Museum in Washington D.C. Saturday July 20 marks 50 years since the iconic Apollo 11 mission landed and humankind took its first steps on the moon.