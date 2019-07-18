Watch: Onboard footage from jet-powered flyboard during Bastille Day celebrations

Onboard footage has emerged from a jet-powered flyboard as it stole the show at Paris' Bastille Day celebrations on Sunday.

The device was designed by French inventor Franky Zapata, who was given a €1.3 million development grant.

Macron gave an approving nod as the device was demonstrated. “Proud of our army, modern and innovative,” he later tweeted.

Now Zapata has released onboard footage of his stunt, which shows him above tanks and military personnel in the French capital.

Zapata has flown his device at several events including the Cannes Film Festival and the Singapore Grand Prix.