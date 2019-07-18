Airline’s €94,000 fine for woman whose in-flight behaviour caused military jets to be scrambled

An airline passenger whose "extremely disruptive behaviour" allegedly caused two RAF jets to be scrambled has been slapped with an £85,000 (€94,000) fine.

Jet2 Airways said Chloe Haines, 25, had to be restrained by staff and fellow passengers on the Turkey-bound flight.

Her "catalogue of aggressive, abusive and dangerous behaviour" included trying to open the aircraft's doors during the flight, the airline claimed.

The RAF scrambled to deploy two Typhoon fighter jets to escort the flight back to Stansted, creating a sonic boom. Local police reported at the time that it had received a "large number of 999 calls" because of the explosion-like sound.

Haines was arrested upon arrival at Stansted "on suspicion of common assault, criminal damage and endangering an aircraft," Essex Police confirmed a few days after the incident on June 22. They also announced that she had been released on bail until July 30.

On top of the hefty fine, the airline has also slapped Haines with a lifetime ban.

Jet 2 CEO, Steve Heapy said that "she must now face up to the consequences of her actions, and we will vigorously pursue to recover the costs that we incurred as a result of this divert, as we do with all disruptive passengers."

"We hope that this sobering incident, with its serious consequences, provides a stark warning to others who think that they can behave in this fashion," he added.

Want more news?