The Brief: Jordan Bardella takes seat in European Parliament, Court of Justice decision updates

Jordan Bardella leads National Rally party

Hailing from the suburbs of Paris, 23-year-old Jordan Bardella led the successful EU election campaign for Marine Le Pen's National Rally party and won himself a seat in the European Parliament.

He said he's trying to change the image of the far-right party with his new position.

"I take issue with the term 'extreme right,' which is usually used by the opposition," Bardella said. "The parties that are at our side are sovereignist parties. These are people who have been brought here in a democratic way by the people."

Bardella joined the National Rally when he was only 16-years-old. In May's election, the group knocked French President Emmanuel Macron's La République En Marche party to second place in France.

Most recently, National Rally leaders helped set up the European Parliament's newest political group: the Identity and Democracy party. The anti-EU faction is determined to move power away from Brussels and back to national EU capitals.

"There are more and more French people and people in general who challenge the functioning of the European Union," Bardella said. "Many people wonder, 'what is the point of it?' and many French note that it is incapable of protecting them."

Bardella said he will take up the mantle of Le Pen in the parliament by defending French people who are "forgotten" by Macron's party.

A third Brexit delay?

Ursula von der Leyen, the nominee for the EU Commission presidency, said Brexit could be delayed for a third time.

She explained that if London needs more time, another postponement could be granted. She continued that under her leadership, the European Commission would still be unwilling to renegotiate the current deal.

Court of justice rules on connecting flights, family reunification

The European Court of Justice has strengthened the rights of passengers on connecting flights leaving the EU's territory.

The court ruled that the air carrier which performs the first flight out of the EU is obliged to pay compensation if the second flight by a non-EU carrier is late.

And in other European Court of Justice news...

The court ruled that Danish laws preventing a legally-residing Turkish national from bringing his wife to the country are unjustified.

This decision could open up some 8,000 pending cases in Denmark alone.