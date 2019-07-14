Indonesia hit by 7.3 magnitude earthquake

An earthquake of magnitude 7.3 struck the Moluccas islands in eastern Indonesia on Sunday, causing panic among residents — but there were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage.

The quake occurred at a depth of 10 km in an area around 170 km southeast of the city of Ternate, according to the US Geological Survey.

At least seven aftershocks stronger than magnitude 5 were recorded following the main quake, according to the Indonesian Meteorological agency, BMKG.

But the agency said the quake was not in danger of causing a tsunami.

The agency also said the main quake was felt in other parts of Indonesia, including cities on Sulawesi island and in Sorong on Papua island.

The quake hit hours after a magnitude 6.6 struck offshore Western Australia, south of Indonesia.