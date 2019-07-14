France: Nice turns page with first Bastille Day fireworks since 2016 attack

The city of Nice turned a new page on Saturday (July 13) by holding its first fireworks ceremony since the 2016 deadly attack which killed 86 people watching a fireworks display on the beach.

In 2016, 31-year-old Tunisian-born Frenchman Mohamed Lahouaiej Bouhlel ploughed a truck into a crowd of Bastille Day revellers on the Promenade des Anglais.

Many took to the beach to watch the fireworks on the eve of the third anniversary of the attack, with the prevailing spirit seeming to be one of defiance and commemoration.