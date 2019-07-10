Watch: Queen insists she is 'more than capable' of planting tree on her own

The United Kingdom's Queen Elizabeth II refused an offer of assistance when planting a tree on Tuesday.

The British monarch was visiting the National Institute of Agricultural Botany (NIAB) in Cambridge to see an exhibition celebrating 100 years of crop research.

After touring the display, the 93-year-old was offered assistance from the institute's chairman when she went to plant a Hornbeam tree, which she refused, saying: "No, no. I'm more than capable."

The Queen then took the shovel and finished planting the tree herself. NIAB was clearly impressed with the monarch, praising her on social media on Wednesday.