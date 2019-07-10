Feel, taste and smell it: New exhibition aims to stimulate your senses

Visitors don't just view the new London exhibition devoted to Danish-Icelandic artist Olafur Eliasson.

They also feel, smell and taste it.

Eliasson has created large-scale works that draw on nature and natural elements: wood, fire, light, water.

More than 40 of his pieces feature in the huge retrospective at London's Tate Modern.

Visitors can be splashed by a waterfall, touch a moss-covered wall, feel a misty rainbow, cast colourful shadows and navigate a tunnel-filled with multi-coloured fog.

The nature of perception, what is real and how we engage with the reality of what surrounds us, is one of the themes running through the diverse body of decades of his work.

Eliasson's fascination with nature gives his work a powerful ecological message that has grown more urgent with time.